Prince Harry is said to be determined to bring his family home with him in the U.K. because he wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to get to know their cousins.

The last time the royal family saw Archie was when he was six months old and now he is already three. They have also yet to personally see seven-month-old Lilibet. Suffice to say, it is high time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return to the U.K. with their family.

However, Prince Harry is hesitant given the lack of personal security for his family. He previously offered to pay for police protection but a government decision prevented him from doing so. Now he is legally fighting to have his security detail reinstated during visits to his home country.

A source said that the 37-year old "has his heart set" on returning home to see Queen Elizabeth II with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet. However, that "will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family."

Read more Prince Harry proves his desire to bring family back to UK with dire request

"He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else," the insider told US Weekly.

Aside from seeing his grandmother, Prince Harry also wants Archie and Lilibet to meet their cousins. He wants them to have a relationship with Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. It is said that he and his wife want them to get to know Prince William and Kate Middleton's children.

"Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins," the source said adding, "It's obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other."

Expectations are high for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet in June to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Royal fans are said to be anticipating an awkward reunion given the couple's alleged rift with the royals.