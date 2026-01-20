Ten years into their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a surprisingly intimate dance video meant to commemorate their decade-long journey together. However, the footage has raised questions about the couple's connection, with a leading body language expert suggesting the pair may be 'on really different pages' when it comes to public displays of affection.

On Jan. 17, Markle shared a short video on Instagram showing the couple dancing together in what appeared to be a recreation of their iconic 2018 royal wedding moment. The caption read: 'When 2026 feels just like 2016... you had to be there', alongside a throwback photograph from their early days together in Botswana in the summer of 2016. The post quickly generated thousands of likes and comments, with supporters praising the couple's enduring romance. However, not everyone was convinced by the display.

Body Language Reveals Hidden Tensions

Traci Brown, a respected body language expert, analysed the footage frame-by-frame and identified telling differences in the couple's energy levels. 'He certainly isn't as excited or engaged in this as she is,' Brown observed, noting that while Harry, 41, stood with a noticeably expressionless face and his hands firmly planted in his pockets, Markle, 44, was visibly animated — waving her arms enthusiastically and shimmying her hips as she approached him at the video's opening.

Brown's assessment went deeper than surface-level observations. 'To start, they're on really different pages. He's looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air,' she explained. The expert pointed out that elevated hand movements are a reliable indicator of genuine excitement. 'You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get,' Brown said of Markle's animated gestures, suggesting a stark contrast to Harry's restrained demeanour at the beginning of the clip.

The analyst did acknowledge moments of connection later in the video, where Harry appeared to warm up as the dance progressed. 'He does reach for her, but isn't nearly as excited. His feet are still,' Brown noted about the opening sequence, before adding that as the dance continued, 'He does pull her close, and their pelvises are pressed together. There's no daylight there, so that says they're close. Also, they put their foreheads together, which also says they're close.'

Yet even these more affectionate moments did not fully rehabilitate the couple's image in Brown's view. Her concerns deepened when she examined the video's technical aspects, which suggested something more troubling was happening behind the scenes.

A Suspicious Edit Raises Questions

One element of the video immediately caught Brown's attention: a noticeable jump cut that interrupted the flow of the dance. 'There is a cut in the video, so something went wrong in there that they don't want us to see,' she stated bluntly. The edit, which appears to be deliberate, suggests that either the couple required multiple takes to get their performance right or that something went awry that they felt needed to be removed from the final product.

Brown's scepticism extended to Markle's claim that their four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, had filmed the video. 'I have my doubts that a four-year-old filmed this. It's framed really nicely. The only legit technological way it could happen is if they just sat her behind the camera on a gimbal that was set to follow them. Either way, she certainly wasn't in charge,' the expert said, pointing out that the footage was far too professionally composed to have been shot by a young child without significant assistance or equipment intervention.

The social media reaction to the video was decidedly mixed, with critics suggesting the couple were attempting to project an image of togetherness that did not reflect reality. 'Normally, parents film their children having fun, not the other way around. There's no way a four-year-old Lili filmed this. Trying to prove how in love and happy they are,' one commenter wrote. Another user drew comparisons to previous controversial content Markle had shared: 'I never thought I was going to see anything worse than their pregnancy twerking cringefest. I was wrong.'

Despite the negative commentary, the couple's loyal fanbase continued to celebrate the moment. 'Ten years on, and Harry and Meghan are still so hot for each other,' one supporter posted. Yet for critics and body language analysts alike, the video had revealed cracks in the carefully curated narrative of marital bliss that the couple has worked hard to maintain in recent years.