English former footballer Peter Crouch recalled a funny moment he shared with Prince Harry. In a recent interview, the sportsman revealed that the member of the British royal family asked him how he "bagged" his supermodel wife Abbey Clancy.

Speaking to Radio Times, Crouch, the former Stoke City player, revealed that he was quite "taken aback" by Duke of Sussex's questions about his wife. He admitted that he wanted to say "so many things" but he didn't because he was in a shock.

According to Daily Mail, the retired football player was playing in a UNICEF charity match at Old Trafford in 2015 when the incident occurred. The conversation took place in the changing room.

Apparently, Prince Harry asked him how he "bagged" Britain's Next Top Model runner-up Abbey Clancy, who also won series 11 of "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2013. The model went on to become a presenter of "Britain's Next Top Model."

"I was taken aback. But I found it hilarious. Abs was over the moon. She thought she could be a princess," Crouch revealed. "I had so many things I should have said back. But I was so taken aback I didn't say anything."

Crouch admitted that both the royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are "down-to-earth." "I've met him a couple of times, and Prince William. And they were both great. Really down-to-earth normal fellas," Crouch added.

Clancy and Crouch got married in 2011 and have four kids together—Sophia, Liberty, Johnny, and Jack. The family-of-six is currently isolating together in their Surrey mansion.

The ex-Liverpool and Tottenham striker is now hosting BBC One's latest entertainment show "Peter Crouch: Save Out Summer." The show premiered Saturday, June 6 at 9:15 pm. It is a variety show wherein Crouch is joined by Maya Jama and Alex Horne to bring the biggest names from the world of sport, comedy, and music to the daily lives of viewers. The show is aimed at bringing back entertainment with the elements of live events including music festivals and sports tournaments that were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first episode featured interviews with Crouch's former teammate Rio Ferdinand and comedian Chris Ramsey. For the next episode airing on Saturday, June 13, the show hosts will be joined by Liam Gallagher and Rob Beckett, Jamie Redknapp and Kevin Pietersen