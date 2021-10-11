Prince Harry is loving his life as a father of two and husband to Meghan Markle, and feels happy to have relocated to America with his family.

A source revealed how it is like now for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to raise two children following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. They are said to be "so in awe....and feel blessed beyond words." They are "extremely hands-on" although they have a hired nanny to help out once in a while.

"The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they're still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part," the insider told US Weekly adding, "It's been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it's twice the work, technically, because they've been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss."

As for Archie, the two-year-old is getting used to being a big brother. He is "coming into his own" and is said to be developing "a lovable and sweet nature." He "adores" Lilibet and "gives her a lot of kisses." Following the baby's birth, the toddler was reportedly "kind and loving" and was not jealous of the attention shown to his sister.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is basking in the comfort of his family. The insider claimed that he is the "most caring dad" and that "it's just paradise" for him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept their children's lives private since they moved to their Montecito mansion in California following Megxit in March 2020. The last time they shared a photo of Archie was in May on his birthday and they did not even show his face. They have yet to share a photo of Lilibet Diana with the public. It is said that members of the royal family have also yet to see the baby and that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plans to return to London in December to personally introduce her to them.