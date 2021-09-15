Prince Charles is said to be looking forward to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he hopes that it would bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to London and give him an opportunity to finally meet his granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

The Prince of Wales and other members of the British royal family have yet to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter. She was born in California on June 4 and although reports claimed that they have introduced her to the family via video calls, it is still better for them to see her in person.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adamant on UK christening for Lilibet

This is what Prince Charles wants to happen, according to royal expert Nick Bullen. He said the 72-year old "really wants to meet" Lilibet. He told US Weekly, "Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that's gone on. So the family will want to meet each other."

The "True Royalty TV" co-founder, who is known for his award-winning live event "The Queen's 90 Birthday Celebrations," noted that the family might meet up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year. The event marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952.

"The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Megan do come back...because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It's a great moment for everyone to be together," he said adding that "everyone's going to have to play nicely and behave well because it's the Queen's moment."

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is reportedly scheduled for June 2 next year and will be celebrated together with the monarch's 96th birthday. It is going to be a four-day affair with royal followers anticipating the whole family to be there to support Queen Elizabeth II.

This means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to be there as well despite rumours of their rift with Prince Charles and the family. It would mark her and son Archie's first return to the U.K. since Megxit and Lilibet's first time. The Duke of Sussex was in London in July to celebrate the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. He also joined the family during Prince Philip's funeral in April.