Prince Harry intends to speak about his mother Princess Diana's death in a car accident in his memoir. According to a friend, the Duke of Sussex feels that he owes it to his mother to find out what really led to her demise.

The 37-year-old was only 12 when he lost his mother in a terrible car accident in France 25 years ago. The Princess of Wales, then 37, was with her then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed when their Mercedes smashed into a tunnel wall at high speed.

Initial investigations blamed the tragedy on chauffeur Henri Paul, who was allegedly drunk when the crash happened. But Prince Harry is said to be convinced that the paparazzi were involved and that they chased his mother to her death. Now, sources claimed that he is intent on finding the truth about the accident for his upcoming memoir.

"Harry's publishers want his book explore to Diana. Who wouldn't? It's the biggest selling point," an insider told OK! magazine adding, "But above all, Harry rarely discussed what happened to his mother. Any son who loses their mother the way he did would have unanswered questions and his book provides a meaningful moment to address them. Being able to do it as a non-working royal would also carry an element of vengeance, too."

It is said that the Duke of Sussex has sent researchers to Paris to seek fresh information about the tragedy. One of those involved in the original investigation revealed that "there have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother's death."

The insider added, "There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident. It's only normal that Diana's son should want to learn more about it for his book."

However, the researchers have so far reportedly only met dead ends. But still, this has not stopped the duke from pursuing his quest. Prince Harry allegedly told friends that he will not stop until he discovers the truth about Princess Diana's death. Another source claimed that he had told a pal that he will "go to any lengths necessary to get at the truth" for the sake of his "own peace of mind."