A body language expert claimed Prince Harry adores Meghan Markle so much he is willing to play second fiddle and let her take in all the attention.

Judi James made this analysis while looking at a photo of the couple taken at the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5. The picture, taken by their friend Misan Harriman, shows the Duke of Sussex lovingly looking at his wife as he holds her hand and she smiles at him as if in response to something he had said.

The body language expert said according to the Daily Star, "It was Meghan who was the star at this Young World conference and it shows from both her body language and her styling here."

She noted that Prince Harry "is posed as adoring second-fiddle, clinging to her index finger like a small child and muttering to her to make her laugh and, apparently get her attention." He "stands behind her signalling his total focus is on her alone, turning his body towards her and gazing at her intimately."

James also pointed out how Meghan Markle had the intention of "standing out at the event" and appearing royal next to her husband with her choice of a red dress, which she said "shouts of confidence, power and a desire for attention."

She added, "The solid, strong colour choice is a trick the late Queen made a 'royal' look... Meghan's symmetry also suggests confidence, with her middle-parted hair and the way her facial expression looks totally symmetric here."

James shared that in Meghan Markle's pose with Prince Harry, she has her head partly turned "to smile at his words, suggesting loving but partial attention."

The body language expert seemed to echo the observations the duchess' half-sister Samantha Markle made about the Duke of Sussex in August. She pointed out that he has been reduced to second fiddle after their wedding in May 2018. She accused Meghan Markle of using Prince Harry and her royal title as a "springboard" for fame and success as she claimed, "after the wedding was over, it feels as though Harry is in the shadow."