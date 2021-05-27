Meghan Markle has reportedly been introducing Prince Harry to the process of "ancestral healing" to help him break free from the cycle of "generations of genetic baggage."

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex claimed she learned this spiritual healing from her mother Doria. Her mum has been taking her to "weekly services at Agapé International Spiritual Center," where its founder, Michael Beckwith, teaches them about spirituality.

This alternative healing technique is based on the premise that people with unhealed family traumas need active work and therapy to free themselves from suffering. It is said the former "Suits" star passed on her knowledge to her husband because of their shared background with genetic pain.

"Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage, and that it's now up to them to break the cycle once and for all," the source told Daily Mail.

The insider added that Meghan Markle also does Reiki touch therapy on herself, her son Archie, and their dogs to "help them feel more balanced and relaxed." It is a form of Japanese energy healing discipline that uses touch to activate the natural healing process of the body and promote better emotional and physical well-being.

She is also a big advocate of tapping therapy or Emotional Freedom Technique ( EFT) and has started doing it regularly after she saw the documentary "Heal." It targets pressure points to relieve the body of anxiety and emotional pain.

According to the source, the Duchess of Sussex "is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations - generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it."

The insider's claims come after Prince Harry admitted in his interview for his Apple TV+ series "The Me You Can't See" that he does not want Archie to go through the same cycle of genetic pain that he alleged his father Prince Charles may have suffered growing up and then passed down to his children. He said he is "going to make sure" that he breaks that cycle so that he does not pass it on.