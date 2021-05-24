Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are said to be completely hurt over Prince Harry's latest attack against the Royal Family in his interview on "The Me You Can't See."

In the Apple TV+ series, the Duke of Sussex recalled the trauma that Princess Diana's death left him with. He remembered wasting his years away with booze and drugs and that the only time he ever felt normal and happy was when he joined the military. It was there that he did not get any royal treatment.

Prince Harry also talked about growing up under Prince Charles. He said his father failed to protect him from "suffering" as a child in the face of the media. He also accused the Royal Family of "total neglect" and "total silence" when his wife, Meghan Markle, sought their help for her mental health struggles that led to her becoming suicidal.

"Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence. I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect," the royal said in the docuseries when interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

"We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," he continued.

The Duke of Sussex said that "it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry." He remembered Prince Charles told him and Prince William when they were younger, 'well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you." He said this did not make sense as he criticised his father for letting him suffer.

"Just because you suffered it doesn't mean your kids have to ­suffer. In fact, it's the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure any negative experiences you had mean you can make it right for your kids," he remarked.

A source told The Sun that the Prince of Wales is "just at a loss about what to do" and that Prince Harry's words wounded him and does not understand why his son is doing this to him.

"He's a sensitive man and these personal attacks hurt deeply," the insider claimed. adding that "father and son relations are at their lowest ever point" as Prince Harry has "clearly decided to villainise his father."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II also feels "deeply upset" by her grandson's criticism of his father. She has reportedly taken them "very personally" and she is not amused. But both the queen and Prince Charles have yet to personally comment on the Duke of Sussex's revelations in "The Me You Can't See."