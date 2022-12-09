Prince Harry subtly praised Kate Middleton in the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" while talking about his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex shared his fear of history repeating itself when he talked about "the pain and suffering of women marrying into the institution" and the challenges they had to endure in the first episode of the docuseries.

He says he remembers thinking about how he will be able to find someone who is "willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being" with him.

As he says this, images of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Sophie Countess of Wessex, and Queen Consort Camilla flash on the screen along with newspaper headlines that read, "Princess in Crisis" and "The Secret Sadness of Princess Di."

According to Hello Magazine, Prince Harry alluded to Kate Middleton and what she has gone through when she became a member of the royal family after she married Prince William in 2011. He had reportedly praised the Princess of Wales for being "willing and capable."

In the same episode, the 38-year-old also recalled his past relationships with Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy and how the paparazzi harassed them and their families to the point where they had to give up on their relationship.

"Every relationship I had, within weeks or months, was splattered all over the newspapers and that person's family harassed and their life turned upside down," he says.

Prince Harry then admits that he was "terrified" when he met Meghan Markle. He feared that she would also be "driven away by the media," the same media that he says, "has driven away so many people away from me."

Meanwhile, Royal author Robert Hazell also gave his insight into the challenges that the women marrying into the royal family must go through. He says over a sombre picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton, "They have very little autonomy in choosing their own futures. The first half dozen in the line of succession have to get The Queen's permission before they get married."

The first episode of "Harry & Meghan" also saw the couple talk about how they first connected on Instagram through a mutual friend, their first date, and then making their long-distance relationship work and trying to keep it secret for many months before it was leaked to the press.