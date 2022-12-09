Trouble brews in the royal family as Prince William and Kate Middleton head to Boston in support of the Earthshot Prize, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest issue, that the recent trip of Prince William and Kate Middleton was not as strife-free as they thought it would be. For the first time in eight years, the Prince and Princess of Wales set foot on U.S. soil.

On November 30, Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Boston for a whirlwind few days culminating in the Earthshot Prize Awards on December 2. After meeting with dignitaries and helping Mayor Michelle Wu light up historic landmarks in eco-green, the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sat courtside at TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics edge out the Miami Heat.

The next day, Prince William and Kate Middleton were met by a young boy dressed in a miniature King's Guard uniform outside Greentown Labs. After that, the elated boy reportedly told the entertainment news outlet, "I'm going to scream and tell my best friend that I am famous now!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton might have other reasons to scream, Star Magazine suggested. Not only did the heir apparent's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, cause turmoil back home with a racist incident, but on December 1, estranged royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a sneak peek of their much-awaited Netflix documentary.

The timing, as per an unknown tipster, was not accidental. It shared, "The trailer being dropped during the heart of William and Kate's Boston tour is the ultimate f**k you. They've had the last laugh because the internet is blowing up with fans speculating about the series."

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly smiled their way through it. The informant stated, "They're putting on a brave face. But the tour has definitely been a rocky one."

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to comment on the claims that their most recent trip to the U.S. is a chaotic one, following Lady Susan Hussey's controversy and the release of the official trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's imminent Netflix documentary. So, devoted followers of the Prince and Princess of Wales should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.