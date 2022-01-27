Prince Harry is under pressure to terminate his contract with Spotify because of the streamer's anti-vaccine content.

The Duke of Sussex has been labeled "two-faced" for lobbying against those who told lies about vaccines and supporting the media service provider. Spotify recently caught flak for continuing to air "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast despite its host's stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan suggested that young people do not need the jab.

A source called the attention of Prince Harry, telling the royal that he should sever his contract with the streamer if he values his own opinion over money. The insider told The Sun, "Refusing to cut ties with Spotify after they've aired anti-vaxxer material is incredibly two-faced."

The source added, "If he was that principled, and meant what he said, he'd cut ties, even if at a personal financial cost."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify to produce original content via Archewell Audio. They have so far only produced one, a 34-minute Christmas special that aired in December 2020, out of the expected "full-scale" launch of episodes in 2021.

The delay eventually prompted the streamer to take matters into their own hands. Spotify is now hiring three full-time in-house producers to create content for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for six months. The shows are expected to feature "the voices of high-profile women."

Spotify is still committed to working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite the lack of output. The couple has also so far remained mum on their failed promise in 2021 to deliver more content.

The push for more episodes from Archewell Audio came after the audio streamer received complaints about "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. A group of doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals accused the American host of spreading lies about the COVID-19 pandemic. In an open letter addressed to the Swedish media provider, they accused Rogan of repeatedly spreading "misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine."

As for Prince Harry, he has previously criticised Rogan for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview with Dax Shepard last year. But he has remained mum about Spotify and its decision to support the host.