A recent report has claimed that not only Meghan Markle, but her husband Prince Harry is also considering a career in the entertainment industry.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Prince Harry wants to make it work in Hollywood just as much as wife Meghan Markle. The couple, who quit as senior members of the British royal family in March, is currently working towards getting financial independence.

"Harry's determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan," a source told the outlet, adding that the prince might also appear in front of the camera, though not as an actor like his wife.

"He's focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We'll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else," the insider added.

Speculations about the former American actress returning to Hollywood had been doing rounds ever since the couple announced their exit, however, it's the first time Harry is said to be joining the industry. The source says that the Duke of Sussex "always had a creative streak," but his wife "inspired him to take it to the next level" after he quit as a full-time working royal.

"Working in the entertainment industry isn't something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can't wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground," the insider said.

It comes as a report in Variety stated that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had several meetings with networks in June to pitch a secret project for which they would serve as joint producers. The report also noted that Meghan, who quit the industry after getting engaged to Harry in November 2017, isn't planning to act in the mystery project.

However, neither Harry nor Meghan have dropped any solid hint about joining the industry and instead have been focusing on a public speaking career. The parents-of-one have even hired The Harry Walker Agency, an A-list speaking agency that has Barack and Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and the Clintons among its high-profile clients. They have also been working on their new charitable foundation Archewell.