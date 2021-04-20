Prince Harry tried to mend his relationship with his father Prince Charles through a letter he sent ahead of their reunion in London for Prince Philip's funeral.

Royal sources told the Mirror that the Duke of Sussex penned a "deeply personal" note in which he outlined his reasons for leaving the U.K. and stepping back as senior royal. He also promised to "respect the institution" even after all the revelations he and his wife Meghan Markle made in their Oprah interview.

A source claimed that Prince Harry has been "forced to write letters" to Prince Charles because of a "complete communication breakdown." They have not repaired their shattered relationship since the Prince of Wales still feels "very hurt" by their explosive interview.

"Truth be told, Harry didn't really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone. He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven't exactly ironed out the way he had hoped," the insider revealed.

"There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person's mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral. The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn't the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved," the source continued adding that Prince Harry "didn't expect everything to be completely back to normal."

However, he got the feeling that "there is a lot of ground to make up" after seeing his family in person again after a year. Now "whether that is harder or easier to do on the other side of the world remains to be seen," the insider said as "there is a lot of distrust in the camp and everything is still very, very raw."

All eyes were on Prince Charles and his sons Prince Harry and William during Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. They wanted to see them reconcile in front of the cameras and while Harry was not seen speaking to his dad, he did with his brother. They walked and chatted together after the service at St. George's Chapel. That gesture alone was said to be a pivotal moment towards reconciliation for the brothers.