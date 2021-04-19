Prince Harry and Prince William gave royal followers a glimpse of what could be their much-awaited reconciliation after they attended Prince Philip's funeral service at St. George Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

Footage taken from the live broadcast shows the brothers engaged in a conversation as they walked away together after the ceremony. In it, the Duke of Cambridge is first seen walking ahead of his wife Kate Middleton and the Duke of Sussex, who both stopped to speak for a bit with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Prince William then looked back and pointed ahead of him as an invitation for them to join him. The Duchess of Cambridge fell in step with her husband, but she gave way for Prince Harry to join them in the middle so the two brothers can walk side by side. She later dropped back to allow them to talk as she joined the Countess of Wessex.

Lip readers translated the conversation that took place during their walk as something related to Prince Philip's funeral. Prince William reportedly commented on the "beautiful service" and the music as he took off his face mask. He said "Yes it was great, wasn't it" to which Prince Harry agreed and replied, "It was as he wanted."

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were seen walking together through the grounds of Windsor Castle following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HDoWJhNUdi — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, body language analyst Adrianne Carter said the brothers appeared at ease as they chatted and walked together. Kate Middleton took the lead, "but when the brothers started to walk together it was entirely natural with no sign of stress or discord in their companionship."

"There was no forced show and no sign of avoiding each other. In fact, William paused so Harry could walk up the hill with them. It looks like grief has reunited them," Carter said according to the Mirror.

Prince Harry and William walked apart with their cousin Peter Phillips between them during the procession from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. They were also not seated together during the funeral service. But seeing them chatting and walking together afterwards could be what body language expert Judi James described as "the moment of possible reconciliation that we had all been hoping for."