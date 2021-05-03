Prince Harry has made attempts to mend his relationship with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, but their conversations have been "very strained."

Royal expert Phil Dampier dubbed the talks as Harry's "opening move" to repair the rift, which had escalated after he made several claims about his family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. He met with his family at Prince Philip's funeral just weeks after the interview, and was spotted chatting with his brother after coming out of the ceremony.

"The discussions after Prince Philip 's funeral were a start, but were clearly very strained and only an opening move," Dampier told The Sun about their interaction. He added that with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle expecting their second child, a baby girl, they have "all they want to make them happy if they are going to be."

The royal author added that continuing this fight with Harry's family won't be right for the couple, who have accused the palace of racism among other serious claims.

"To carry on a war with Harry's blood family is unnecessary and counter-productive, and the sooner they realise that the better. They should get on with their lives, stop playing the victim and stop playing on their royal connections by leaking stories while pleading for privacy," he said, adding that anyone urging the Sussexes to act this way is "giving them bad advice."

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Harry and William are putting in some effort into their relationship since coming face to face at the funeral, which was their first meeting since Harry quit as a working royal, but they are not going to reconcile anytime soon.

"Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress. But they definitely haven't reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet," the insider said.

Body language expert Elaine Swann also told the outlet about the brothers' interaction after the funeral that William "did his best to open his body language" toward his younger sibling. "You have to look at the fact that he turned it toward him. And so, in that opening, that's saying, 'Come on in. Let's talk, let's chat.' He didn't walk side by side, but he actually turned toward his brother," Swann explained.