Prince Harry has met Joe Biden on several occasions in the past, but no, he wasn't present at his inauguration as the President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20. Nonetheless, fans are claiming that they found the British royal in one of the pictures from Inauguration Day.

After his swearing-in ceremony as the POTUS in Washington D.C, Joe Biden headed to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There he met former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton. A picture of the event was shared on social media.

Jon Davidson, a staff member of Bill Clinton, tweeted a picture of the former POTUS with one arm around his wife and the other around the new president. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was a large framed photograph of Prince Harry in the background of the snap.

The picture of the Duke of Sussex was clicked in 2013, when he visited the United States as a senior royal to represent the British monarchy. During the royal tour, the prince visited the Arlington National Cemetery dressed in his British Army uniform and took part in a wreath-laying ceremony. He put flowers at the memorial of President John F. Kennedy and walked among the gravestones.

Harry left a hand-written note at the Cemetery, which read: "To my comrades-in-arms of the United States of America, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom." He signed the message "Captain Harry Wales," which was the official title and name he used during his years of military service.

The Duke served in the British Army for a decade, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He held the position of Captain-General of the Royal Marines until his exit as a senior royal in March last year, which has been left vacant since then.

The father-of-one is also the founder of Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event started in 2014 in which wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. It is believed that losing his military titles was one of the toughest parts for Harry while quitting as a senior royal, and he still wants to persuade his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to let him continue to have a role in the Armed Forces.

Harry met Joe Biden on several occasions when the latter was serving as a vice-president in the Obama administration. In 2016, Biden along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden attended Harry's Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, and was seen sitting with him during the wheelchair rugby event. The Bidens also attended the wheelchair basketball final in Toronto, Canada the following year, reports Mail Online.

Harry is also longtime friends with the new first lady, having first met her at a reception for US and British wounded soldiers in Washington, D.C. in May 2013. The FLOTUS travelled solo to the Invictus Games' inauguration in London in 2014.