Prince Harry is expected to stay in Frogmore Cottage when he returns to London for the unveiling of the statue of his mother, Princess Diana. It is said that he will fly back to America right away after the event on July 1, at Kensington Palace.

The 35-year-old royal will fly out to the U.K. anytime soon so he can still serve his 10-day quarantine. He can go out after five days if his COVID-19 test comes up negative.

Frogmore Cottage has reportedly been set up for Prince Harry's return for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. It is also where he stayed when he went home to London for Prince Philip's funeral. Princess Eugenie and her family now reside at the Windsor home, but it is believed that the five-bedroom house has been divided into two parts to accommodate the duke as he isolates before the statue unveiling.

"Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America. The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family," a source told The Sun.

NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew said during a previous guest appearance on the Australian morning show "Today" that the Duke of Sussex might not extend his stay in London. She said that the royal has no plans to remain in the U.K. after the event as he plans to "fly out on the same day" and return back home to California to be with his family.

Prince Harry may be needed back home right away. His wife, Meghan Markle, recently gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.

"I think the family dynamic is pretty rock bottom I'm afraid. I would love to be saying they've all made up but there is no indication that's the case," McAndrew said.

"We're expecting Harry to come over for the unveiling that would coincide with Diana's 60th birthday on July 1. The latest I've heard is that he's planning on flying in and flying out on the same day," she added.

McAndrew also referred to reports that Meghan Markle will not be accompanying Prince Harry for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. She said, "There's no suggestion that he will be bringing baby Lili, Meghan, or Archie with him."