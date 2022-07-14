Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to New York City next week for a special appearance at the United Nations in celebration of Nelson Mandela Day. The announcement led to a mix of reactions from the public, with some praising the couple while others were left questioning why they were invited in the first place.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be at the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18. The 37-year-old royal will give a speech related to climate change and world hunger, according to Tatler.

The reactions quickly followed after the announcement of the couple's second public engagement after the Platinum Jubilee. GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes was not thrilled to hear that Prince Harry would be giving a speech at the United Nations.

He asked, "How has Prince Harry been invited to the United Nations?...what qualifies him to address the United Nations?"

Read more Harry and Meghan enjoy night out in New York with celebrity friends before UN visit

Royal expert Katie Nicholl replied that it has something to do with his royal status and said, "Well, he's a former member of the Royal Family, isn't he? He's a name."

Eamonn retorted, "What's he got to say that will change the world, or influence the world?"

Katie explained, "Joking aside, I think if climate change is on the agenda, then Harry is probably going to be pretty impressive on that front. Whether they like him or not, over there in America they do tend to listen to him."

Eamonn questioned if Prince Harry is joining the United Nations General Assembly on a personal capacity or for business. He said, "My problem with this is, fine if he's got a message on climate change, on poverty or goodness knows what. Or is he there as a showpiece, or profile, or shining a spotlight on the Archewell Foundation? He's either in favour of all these things or he's there as a business."

Meanwhile, there were also others who praised Prince Harry with one fan saying that the duke will "speak from the heart." Another compared him to his mother, Princess Diana, who "had a heart of service to others." The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle also attended last year's United Nations General Assembly but they did not give any speech.