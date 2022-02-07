Prince Harry thrilled fans when he sported a different look during his first public appearance this year in a video for BetterUp.

The Duke of Sussex participated in a virtual discussion about mental fitness with tennis ace Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux last week. In it, he shared his daily routine with his children with Meghan Markle, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 8 months.

He also talked about how he copes with stress or days when he gets burnt out. The 37-year old shared that aside from meditating, he also takes the dogs out for a walk or be with nature.

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

Apart from hearing his strategies to attain mental fitness and self-care, fans were awed at Prince Harry's appearance. He sported a shorter haircut and looked "fit and hot" as royal fans pointed out over on Twitter.

One commented, "King Harry is more than a snack. He's an entire meal" and another chimed in, "Our prince is hot, fit, and fabulous!"

Meanwhile, others claimed that happiness did the Duke of Sussex good. They shared that he looks healthy and glowing in his marriage with Meghan Markle. One fan wrote, "Prince Harry sounds and looks healthier and happier than his critics. He has a loving wife, 2 beautiful children, 2 dogs, and some rescue chickens, fulfilling job, charitable causes and organisations via which he gives back" and another said that "freedom looks good on him" because he "looks so young and fit."

The best decision #PrinceHarry ever made was to marry Meghan Markle the #DuchessofSussex . Look at him, he is self optimizing and mentally fit and believes being a dad is the best job in the world #InnerWorkDay . Duchess Meghan has totally upgraded his life. pic.twitter.com/CB7Z5HKu9l — DuchessofImpact (@duchessofimpact) February 4, 2022

However, there were those who are not happy to see the Duke of Sussex looking different, especially Piers Morgan. In his piece for The Sun, the former "Good Morning Britain" host said the royal looks "totally unrecognisable" from the person "who we all thought we knew" before he and Meghan Markle left their royal duties.

Piers also criticised Prince Harry's "self-serving moaning guff" about mental health. He wrote, "I don't know what the hell's happened to Harry. I do know that his incessant rabbiting about his mental health, for huge financial gain, is now damaging MY mental health." He concluded his piece, "For the love of God, SHUT UP, you privileged little twerp."