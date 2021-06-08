Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in March that they could not ask for more now that they have a son and a daughter. But the duke's reasoning behind having only two children harks back to his love and concern for the environment.

The 36-year old formerly expressed his desire to stop at two offspring during a conversation with renowned primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall in 2019. It was an interview for the July issue of Vogue magazine. In it, they discussed the importance of protecting the environment for the sake of the next generation.

Prince Harry spoke about how his love and respect for nature have changed over time because of the places he has visited and the people he has met. He also expressed his desire to help the environment by limiting the number of children he will have.

"I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children...," he said before Dr. Goodall interrupted and jokingly said, "Not too many!"

"Two, maximum!" he replied and continued, "But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Back in March in their Oprah interview, Prince Harry had shared his contentment at having a boy and a girl and two dogs to complete his family with Meghan Markle.

"To have any child, any one or any two, would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great," he said.

This means royal fans should not expect any more baby news from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the future. They just welcomed their second child, a baby girl they named Lilibet "Lili" Diana, on June 4.