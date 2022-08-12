Royal journalist Valentine Low's new book titled "Courtiers" could challenge the narrative of Prince Harry about the palace courtiers, royal commentator Richard Eden claimed.

Eden suggested that the "Courtiers" book might "give a different side of things" after the husband of Meghan Markle hit out at the "men in grey suits," who work behind the scenes for Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the other members of the royal family.

Eden, speaking on the Mail Plus talk show called "Palace Confidential," said, "They've always seen them as this negative force in the background. Everything is always blamed on them. Perhaps [this book] will give a different side of things."

Mail on Sunday assistant editor Kate Mansey also commented, "I think there is a slight apprehension – [they] like being the faceless people behind the scenes pulling the levers."

Most, if not all, royal followers can recall that Prince Harry previously lashed out at courtiers during his and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The brother of Prince William revealed that he had stopped visiting Queen Elizabeth two days prior to their "Megxit" announcement.

The Duke of Sussex, at the time, shared, "To then get back after my grandmother had said, 'the moment you land come up to Sandringham, we'd love to have a chat, come for tea, why don't you stay for dinner because it's going to be a long drive and you're going to be exhausted?'"

Prince Harry said, "The moment we landed in the UK, I got a message from my private secretary cutting and pasting a message from the Queen's private secretary basically saying, 'please pass along to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that he cannot come to Norfolk, the Queen is busy, she's busy all week."

He added, "So I rang her from Frogmore that night and said, 'I was thinking about coming anyway, but I hear you are now busy?' And she said, 'yes, there's something in my diary that I didn't know I had.' And I said, 'well, what about the rest of the week? And she goes, 'well, that's busy now as well. I didn't want to push as I kind of knew what was going on."

Prince Harry, in a dig at the royal courters, stated, "When you're head of the Firm, there [are] people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is that some of that advice has been really bad."

The comments of Prince Harry on royal courtiers came after he and Meghan Markle announced to ditch the royal life and decided to live in Montecito, California for good. The Sussex couple has yet to respond to Richard Eden's latest remarks.