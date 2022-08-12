The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caught the world's attention, but it sparked havoc for "Pretty Little Liars" actress Troian Bellisario, a new report claimed.

Bellisario recently confessed that she suffered from "extreme anxiety" ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. The wife of Patrick J. Adams revealed, in a recent interview, that she attempted to hide her pregnancy as she struggled to find an appropriate outfit for the royal event.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star said, "Of course I did, and I had it two-fold. I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed."

Troian Bellisario added that most of her worries were about donning "those hat things," or what is known as a fascinator. The actress added, "You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that's very small, are you not going for tradition?"

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of wild threat near Montecito home

The "Lauren Lauren" star recalled, "It was a nightmare. I called her right before I was about to walk out the door, and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.'" However, Bellisario's stylist assured her that the hat would be perfect for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The American actress added, "And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I'm an Aussie. I've got you!'" In the end, Troian Bellisario donned a peach-coloured long-sleeve gown with a white birdcage veil fascinator.

Bellisario and her husband, Patrick J. Adams, graced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, alongside George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin and Idris Elba, among others. Adams and Markle used to work together in the popular American legal drama television series called "Suits."