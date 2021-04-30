Prince Harry is said to be feeling embarrassed and awkward now, after that explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. He realised it was a mistake when he returned home for Prince Philip's funeral last week.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said the trip back home to the U.K. has left the Duke of Sussex "feeling more confused than ever." He pointed out that the royal appeared "torn" during the funeral.

"He didn't think he'd have to face his family so soon – and when he did, he had mixed emotions. Apparently, talks with his dad and William were positive and productive – he and William had a real heart to heart before he returned," Larcombe told Closer magazine.

The reunion with his family had reportedly left him "feeling numb" when he returned home to California to be with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie. The "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" author said that "coming home has reminded him of everything he's sacrificed in recent years – and of the recent damage done."

Read more Prince Harry misses queen's birthday as he returns to pregnant Meghan Markle

Larcombe is referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview in which they brought up issues of racism in the palace. The duchess also claimed she became suicidal and was not given the mental health support she had asked for from the institution.

The royal biographer thinks that the duke acted on impulse when he agreed to do the interview as he remembers him as a "hot-headed guy" who "acts on his emotions."

He recalled an incident when he "had a row" with Prince Harry after he covered Peter Phillips' stag party in 2008. He said he received an invite to drink beer with the brothers from Prince William but the younger royal thought he had snuck in slyly to the beer garden. The duke "saw red" but later calmed down and apologised when his brother intervened.

Larcombe thinks that "something similar happened with the Oprah chat" as Prince Harry "was clearly hurt and angry" about Meghan Markle's experience with the royals. He used the interview to get his emotions out but "after returning home, I've no doubt he's been feeling embarrassed, regretful, and awkward." The author believes that the duke will regret the interview and his decision to leave his royal family.