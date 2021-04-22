Prince Harry is back in California with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, according to a friend who says he left the U.K. on Tuesday, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II privately.

The Duke of Sussex may not have been there in person to celebrate the queen's 95th birthday on Wednesday, but he paid his respects to his grandmother before he left. Writing for Harpers Bazaar, his friend Omid Scobie cited a source who said the royal met the queen privately "at least twice" during his time in the country. He also spoke to his father Charles and brother William after Prince Philip's funeral on April 17.

"The love and respect he has for his grandmother will always be unwavering," the source said.

Prince Harry also met other members of the Royal Family. He reunited with cousin Princess Eugenie and met her newborn son August Philip Hawke during his stay at Frogmore Cottage.

According to the source, what did not take place were the speculated "peace talks and family summits," which are "wide off the mark." Sources also denied that the Duke of Sussex wrote his father a "deeply personal" note before he returned home.

"This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives. It was very much a family-focused period of time," another source close to Prince Harry said.

"Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered," the insider added.

Prince Harry quietly arrived in California on Tuesday after he took an American Airlines flight from London that arrived at the Los Angeles airport after 1:30 p.m.

According to The Sun, his black 4x4 was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX. It was later seen arriving at the Montecito mansion he shares with Meghan Markle and their son Archie at around 4:00 p.m.

It is understood that Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in July to join the Duke of Cambridge on the unveiling of the statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana. The ceremony will be at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.