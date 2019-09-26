The Duke of Sussex is clearly not an exception when it comes to thinning hair. Prince Harry had constantly teased his brother Prince William about his bald spot before and now it seems the joke is on him.

People have noticed that Harry is slowly losing his hair. He is starting to sport a bald spot across the top of his scalp just like the Duke of Cambridge. Experts suggest that it may be stress-related —brought on by his royal duties coupled with marriage and becoming a first-time dad.

I KNOW THIS IS A BABY ARCHIE LOCKDOWN BUT WHEN DID PRINCE HARRY START TO GO BALD pic.twitter.com/kEgcvuRLim — Sarah âœ¨ (@HeyitsSarahW) September 25, 2019

Dr. Asim Shahmalak from Manchester's Crown Clinic supposed that his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have pressured him to fix his thinning hair. This only adds to the stress.

"She was a Hollywood actress in her former career so she knows very well the value of looking good. A lot of my clients come due to subtle pressure applied by their partners who would rather not be dating a bald man," Dr. Shahmalak said as quoted by The Sun.

However, the transplant surgeon does not discount the fact that the Windsor family has a strong baldness gene — Prince Philip passed it down to his son Prince Charles and unfortunately, Charles to his two sons Princes William and Harry.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.



ðŸ“· @Reuters pic.twitter.com/TBs3MZPANs — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 25, 2019

The Duke of Cambridge may have started losing his hair in his 20s, but Prince Harry is also catching up now that he is 35. Harry's case is not unusual for men around his age, but Dr. Shahmalak said it's still not too late for him to regain his lost hair.

"He needs to act now before it is too late. Prince William could not be helped - he would not have enough donor hair to cover his bald patches.," Dr. Shahmalak advised.

The surgeon, whose celeb clients include Calum Best and TV's Dr Christian Jessen, suggested that Prince Harry can have a hair transplant now, while his bald spot is still not that prominent like his brother's.

Then again, Dr. Shahmalak supposed that Prince Harry might leave his thinning hair be and opt for a bald spot than not having a beard. The Invictus founder has been growing his beard, which is said to be a sign of virility.