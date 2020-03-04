Chelsy Davy who was once in a long-term relationship with Prince Harry has found love again. The Zimbabwe-born jewellery designer is currently dating a mystery man and feels "quite taken" by her new partner.

Chelsy Davy, who dated Prince Harry between 2004 and 2011, gushed about her new partner in an interview with Tatler magazine. Without revealing the identity of the mystery man, the 34-year-old said: "Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Davy said she is "happy with everything" in her personal life, and refused to comment about her former boyfriend when asked whether she could handle the heavy media scrutiny that the prince and his wife Meghan Markle have faced in the past few years. "I would really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan," she said.

"I'm very happy with where I am right now. I'm happy with everything. I'm doing something in Africa that I'm passionate about and I'm excited for what my vision is and what that will create. Everything is falling into place," the businesswoman said.

Davy remained good friends with the Duke of Sussex, despite calling the media coverage of their relationship "scary" and "uncomfortable"." She was also in attendance at Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, along with Cressida Bonas, another of Harry's former girlfriend.

Davy had earlier in 2016 opened up about her experience of being in a relationship with the British royal and the intense scrutiny that followed the high-profile romance. In an interview with The Times, she had revealed she "couldn't cope" with the constant scrutiny and said: "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad...I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible."

She also revealed that she decided to move back to her native land Zimbabwe to handle the breakup, adding: "It was nuts. That's also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it's calm, it's fine." After Harry, Davy had been in a relationship with one of Meghan's friends- TV producer James Marshall.