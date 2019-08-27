Prince Harry's ex, Cressida Bonas got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Harry Wentworth-Stanley recently. After news of the engagement broke out, rumours have been doing the rounds about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the upcoming wedding.

A royal commentator claimed that Prince Harry will "definitely go" to the wedding of his ex, Cressida Bonas.

"Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince," said royal commentator Adam Helliker, speaking to The Sun. He added that the 34-year-old Royal was also "very friendly" with Harry Wentworth-Stanley's mother, Clare Milford Haven.

The royal expert said that Harry and Bonas are on good terms. The 30-year-old model and actress was invited to the prince's royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. The Sun reports that she's planning to return the favour.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, a source said that invites haven't yet been sent. "But I'm told Harry and Meghan will be invited. Harry and Cressie are on good terms, Meghan has got to know her and they are expected to attend," he added.

Hellikar however, said that Meghan Markle may not attend the wedding. She is "known to feel less comfortable with Harry's former girlfriends, particularly Chelsy Davy, who was the prince's first love and with whom he went out, on and off, for seven years," he claimed.

He alleged that Meghan ensured that Davy's name wasn't included on the list for the evening party after their wedding. Davy was snubbed by the Duchess of Sussex and it was clear from the fact that many of Harry and Chelsy's mutual friends from pre-Meghan days were invited to the Frogmore House party.

The wedding date of Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley hasn't been fixed yet. The wedding will reportedly take place early next year, but the location also hasn't been confirmed.

Bonas and Harry were introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie, in 2012. The former couple dated for two years before calling it quits in 2014. It has been claimed that she was "overwhelmed by being in the royal spotlight".