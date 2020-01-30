Prince Harry's longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, shared how the Duke of Sussex is doing following his royal exit, and now that he is with his wife Meghan Markle in Canada.

The polo player talked about Prince Harry's well-being in an interview with ABC News for its three-part documentary "Royal Divide," which explores the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit. Figueras revealed that he spoke to the Duke of Sussex "a few days ago" and said that the royal is only trying to live a "normal" life. Figueras added that Prince Harry "has suffered a lot from all the things that have happened to him."

"He suffers a lot from people judging him," Figueras said adding that the "Invictus Games" founder is only trying to protect his family. He is doing his best to be there for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their son, Archie.

"He's being a father... a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," the 42-year-old Argentinian added, and commended Prince Harry for what he is doing for his family. He said that he is doing something that his late mother, Princess Diana, would be proud of.

"He has become an incredible man, a man that his mother would be proud of."

Figueras' interview comes after Prince Harry expressed "great sadness" at having to say goodbye to his royal duties. He and Meghan Markle had initially wanted to be part-time royals, but Queen Elizabeth II officially removed them as senior members of the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex shared his hope that their exit is a "step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life" one that is away from the media spotlight and negative publicity.

Their wish for a private life seems impossible to attain after photos and videos of Meghan Markle in Canada leaked online. She and Prince Harry have since issued a legal warning against the paparazzi following the leaks. Larry Hackett, managing partner of 10Ten Media and former People magazine editor, said the media publicity is only "going to get worse" after their royal exit.