Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be invited to Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee celebrations next year, and if they accept the invitation, it is expected to be awkward because of the claims they made about the royal family and Buckingham Palace in their interviews. In addition, the Duke of Sussex is planning to release a tell-all memoir next year, which is only going to add fuel to the fire.

A royal expert has said that if Harry's autobiography is anywhere close to their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, it will make the jubilee celebrations "quite weird." While announcing the memoir earlier this year, the Duke had said that he was writing a "wholly truthful" first-hand account of his time in the royal family, which means there are bound to be some bombshell revelations.

The book is expected to be released next year, and the Queen will also be celebrating 70 years on the throne in 2022 through a series of events from June 2 to June 5. Speaking on True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," royal expert Roya Nikkhah said, "The publishers have been very vague about the timing of that book and have said it will be out towards the end of next year, which would be after the main Jubilee celebrations."

"If they come over for the Jubilee next year, which I'm sure they will be part of it somehow, it's going to be quite weird with the royal family sort of thinking, what is coming in a couple of month's time and what bombs might drop. You say he is going to have to come out with a lot of details in the book, but I don't think Harry will need a huge amount of encouragement to do that," she explained.

Nikkah also noted that Harry has been very open about wanting to talk more about his life and how he feels and his emotions over the last year, so it is expected he will see his book as a big opportunity to say some more of what he wants to say. The 36-year-old, who noted that he is writing the book not as the prince he was born but as the man he has become, himself said that his hope is to cover "the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons learned."

The memoir's publisher Penguin Random House also said that "Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him" in the "intimate and heartfelt memoir."

The publishing house also said that the memoir would cover Harry's lifetime in the public eye, starting from his childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty, his marriage with Meghan Markle, and becoming a father to Archie, two, and Lilibet, three months.