Prince Harry had promised to tell the truth and share life-changing experiences he has had in his upcoming memoir. But royal fans are unlikely to read about his escapades as a party boy.

It is now public knowledge that the Duke of Sussex grew up under heavy media scrutiny especially following the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1996. Unfortunately, he filled his teenage years and beyond with drugs, booze, and partying. As he admitted in "The Me You Can't See" documentary, he did those things to drown out the pain and sadness he felt after losing his mum.

According to The Sun, one of Prince Harry's escapades that may not end up in his memoir is his Las Vegas trip in 2012. The royal made headlines after he was photographed stark naked, with his hands covering his privates, following a game of strip billiards.

He reportedly racked up a bill of over £30,000 but never paid for it. Instead, the owner of the hotel he stayed in "just wiped the slate clean," according to Katie Nicholl on Channel 5's "Spending Secrets of the Royals." Speaking about the incident years later on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert Podcast, the duke commented that at least "he wasn't running down the strip, stripping or naked."

Read more Four explosive revelations Prince Harry could unleash in new memoir

Another experience unlikely to feature in his memoir is his stint in rehab. Prince Charles sent him to Featherstone Lodge in Peckham after he was caught indulging in alcohol and cannabis in the summer of 2001. His father also grounded him during the Christmas holidays. The palace later confirmed that he is not a regular user of cannabis and had only "experimented with the drug on several occasions."

Then in 2005, at age 20, he made headlines for wearing a Nazi outfit, complete with a swastika armband, while at a party with Prince William, who opted for an animal costume. He was photographed in the outfit with a cigarette in one hand and a drink in the other, and was labelled "Harry the Nazi." Royal biographer Robert Lacey said it caused "public outrage" and the young prince later apologised for his actions.

Prince Harry will have his memoir ghost-written by JR Moehringer and it will provide "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." The book is slated for publication in the latter part of 2022.