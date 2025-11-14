Prince Harry's past connection with Kate Middleton has been cited as a key factor in the ongoing rift with Prince William. Sources reveal that Harry's 'near-fling' with Kate during William's brief 2007 separation from her contributed to long-standing tensions.

Insiders say the bond between Harry, 41, and Kate, 43, went far deeper than publicly known, leaving William unsettled. A former royal aide said, 'The tensions it created still echo in the present-day breakdown between the once-inseparable princes'.

Kate and Harry 'Got On So Well' After Brief Breakup With Prince William

The focus on Harry and Kate's closeness has returned following comments by Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, in his book The Royal Butler. Harrold recounted the 2007 split between William and Middleton and noted the unusual rapport between Harry and Kate.

He said, 'They got on so well. I remember, when Prince William and Kate separated – you know, Prince Harry and Kate got on so well that I even thought that maybe Harry and she would get together'.

Harrold added, 'They were that close. They were best friends, and I wouldn't have put it past Harry thinking, "Well, she's a pretty girl. My brother didn't want her. I'll have her." That wouldn't have surprised me at all. So it could have been Harry and Catherine easily, I would have thought. But, you know, thankfully William got her back. What I'm trying to say is, that is how close they were'.

Harry and Kate's Closeness Allegedly Made Prince William Jealous

Royal insiders claim William struggled with their easy rapport. A senior source said Harrold's remarks 'hit a nerve' because 'everyone inside the family knew Harry and Kate shared a natural ease with each other that William sometimes struggled with'.

Another source explained, 'William has always been more guarded, while Kate and Harry clicked instantly. People noticed it – including William. When they split, he knew there was a tiny window where anything could have happened'.

An insider further claimed Harry and Kate's closeness 'created complications long before his future wife Meghan Markle ever entered the picture'.

The source added, 'William would never admit it, but he hated the idea that Kate and Harry might have worked as a couple. It was a jealousy that wasn't romantic – it was about loyalty, attention, the fear of being overshadowed'.

A former palace aide said, 'They were genuinely close – laughing, teasing, finishing each other's jokes. You could see why Harrold thought it was possible. And you could see why William didn't like the speculation. It planted a seed that never really went away'.

Kate Served as a Bridge for the Brothers

Those close to Harry say losing his bond with Kate was among the greatest casualties of the royal feud following his 2018 marriage to Markle and the couple's 2020 departure from royal duties.

One friend of Harry's said, 'Kate was like a sister to him. Losing her in his family estrangement was more painful than losing William in the feud. He blames the palace dynamics – but William's lingering jealousy about Harry's link to Kate has as much to do with their ongoing estrangement as Harry's betrayals of the royal family as an institution'.

Another insider said, 'It's no coincidence the brothers' relationship deteriorated fastest once Harry felt pushed out of that trio. Kate was the bridge. When the bridge went, everything fell apart'.

Regarding William, a longtime royal associate said, 'He's protective, he's proud, and he remembers history'. That history includes a time when his future wife and his brother were very close – perhaps far too close for comfort.