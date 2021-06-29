Prince Harry mentioned his elder brother Prince William and wife Meghan Markle in his surprise speech played during the virtual ceremony for the 2021 Diana Award.

Referring to the upcoming unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1, Harry said, "Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and compassion for others." The Duke of Sussex was addressing young leaders from across the globe who were nominated for The Diana Award, which honors young persons aged 9-25 who work to improve the lives of others with their social action or humanitarian work.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength, because she saw it day in and day out. And in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion, and I too, see those same values shine through," he said in his video message.

He went on to refer to his wife Meghan and their belief in the power of the youth. The father-of-two said, "As it has done for 21 years now, The Diana Award carries her (Princess Diana's) legacy forward by putting young people at the centre of our future. This has never been more important, and Meghan and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change. Real change for the good of all."

"There is great need for young leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader. I believe in you. We believe in you. And that belief in your own ability to change the world in doing the right thing is what makes you a force to be reckoned with," he added.

The financially independent British royal, who is on a paternity break after the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana, is currently isolating at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the unveiling of Diana's statue. The 36-year-old is expected to return to California soon after the ceremony.