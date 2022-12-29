A royal author warned that there could be more explosive revelations coming from Prince Harry in his memoir called "Spare" including answers to the cliffhangers left in the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

Author of "The New Royals" Katie Nicholl warned that the Duke of Sussex is not done spilling royal family secrets. She said there is more to come from his memoir which hits shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

"Similar themes, the very title is very indicative of the thrust of this book, Harry struggles with being the spare and his frustration," she told OK! adding that "there is still a lot more he can say, there are conversations he can cover."

Nicholl added, "I suspect we will hear more about growing up royal which will be very interesting and clearly his journey to find the one." She believes that the book will likely also include a retelling of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story, which was initially featured in "Harry & Meghan."

The royal biographer warned that whatever revelations come in "Spare" may be damaging to the reputation of the British Royal Family and The Firm. She suspected that the Duke of Sussex might finally reveal the alleged racist senior royal who questioned his child's skin colour. Fellow author Tom Bower claimed that it was Queen Consort Camilla who wondered if the couple will have children with ginger Afro hair.

She also touched on the cliffhangers in the six-part Netflix docuseries, including the mystery surrounding Prince William's text to his younger brother. In the show, the 38-year-old showed Meghan Markle the message the Prince of Wales sent in response to their Oprah interview in 2021. They both looked bothered after they read it.

Nicholl claimed that Prince Harry "can reveal what William actually said in that text message which was so tantalising (sic) held up to Meghan but not screened to the rest of the world." She said that "a lot has been left on a cliffhanger" in "Harry & Meghan" and that the duke's £35m deal for "Spare" suggests that he might just surprise readers with "a few more bombs."