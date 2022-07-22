Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed during their Oprah interview that there were conversations about how dark Archie's skin colour would be even before he was born. They refused to share details, but a new book claimed that it was Camilla who allegedly made racist remarks about their son.

In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors," Tom Bower looked back on the jaw-dropping revelation during the Oprah interview in March 2021. He said the conversations happened earlier in the couple's relationship when the Duke of Sussex paid his father Prince Charles and his stepmother a visit at Clarence House.

In excerpts obtained by Page Six, the author wrote, "During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry's version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics."

He continued, "First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend's 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would 'look like.' In one version, Camilla remarked, 'Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?'"

Prince Harry allegedly "laughed" at Camilla's question but according to Bower, "subsequently, Meghan's reaction to that conversation turned Harry's amusement into fury." However, sources close to the Duchess of Cornwall called Bower's claims "nonsense."

During their Oprah interview, Meghan Markle said that her husband only relayed to her details about what happened during the conversation. But the Duke of Sussex refused to talk about it when pressed by Winfrey. He admitted that "at the time, it was awkward" and that he was "a bit shocked."

Winfrey later clarified that the couple told her that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were not responsible for the "racist" comments. Prince William also denied allegations that the royals are racist when he told a reporter that they are "very much not a racist family."

Meanwhile, Camilla, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have yet to respond to Bower's book. Speculations are rife that Prince Harry will attack his stepmother in his upcoming memoir.