Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis questioned their idol Sir David Attenborough about the natural world in an adorable video shared by Kensington Palace on Saturday.

For the first time royal fans get to hear the Cambridge children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, speak so much in public. The children were filmed by their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton in the garden at Kensington Palace in September.

The three children asked questions to Sir David Attenborough, the veteran naturalist, who recorded his answers separately. George looks grown up in the video and asks: "Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?"

Charlotte, is seen in a ponytail and wearing her school uniform, and says: "Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders, do you like spiders too?"

However, it is their little brother Louis who steals the show, taking a deep breath before asking, "What animal do you like?"

Celebrities including David Beckham, Billie Eilish and Dame Judi Dench have also put their questions to Attenborough via video to coincide with the launch of his film, "David Attenborough: A Life on This Planet" in cinemas and, from Sunday, on Netflix.

The royal children recorded their questions before they got the chance to meet the naturalist in person on Sept.24. According to the Duchess of Cambridge, her children are"massive fans" of Attenborough.

The Cambridges hosted Attenborough at their Kensington Palace home. William and the naturalist spent an afternoon watching his new film in the garden where palace officials had set up chairs for the duo. During their first encounter with their idol, George, Charlotte and Louis were starstruck.

The children visited their mother Kate's RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, where George gave it a rating of "twenty" out of 10.