While Kate Middleton was on her whirlwind 24-hour solo tour of the UK, her one-year-old son is probably having the best time of his life. According to the latest report, the toddler made a public appearance recently wherein eyewitnesses spotted him enjoying in the company of dinosaurs.

According to Hello, when the Duchess of Cambridge was busy visiting various parts of the UK in an attempt to raise awareness about her latest endeavour, 5 Big Questions, her youngest child made a visit to the Natural History Museum on Wednesday. He was given the tour of the historic place by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. It is said that Prince Louis, who is the third and the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, was enjoying his time in the museum.

He was reportedly dressed casually in a navy jacket paired with navy trousers and Nike trainers. He was seen holding his nanny's hand as he strolled around the museum. The photos from his tour was posted by a fan page on Instagram.

Meanwhile, no matter how hard she is working, Kate's children are always on her mind. While she is travelling alone away from her children, the royal mother was seen wearing a gorgeous gold 1,070 pounds gold pendant necklace by luxury designer Daniella Draper. According to The Sun, this necklace is particularly special for the mother-of-three because it has a personalised touch to it. The pendant featured engraved alphabets "G, L, and C" referring to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The duchess embarked on her one-day tour on Tuesday to launch a landmark survey on early years development. Supported by the Royal Foundation, 5 Big Question is a survey that urges every adult to participate and voice their opinion about how they want to raise their next generation. The initiative is aimed at sparking conversations and make way for lasting change.

This is one of the many efforts made by the royal in the field of early years development. Kate has dedicated her eight years of service as a royal to this cause.