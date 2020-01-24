While Kate Middleton was on her whirlwind 24-hour solo tour of the UK, her one-year-old son is probably having the best time of his life. According to the latest report, the toddler made a public appearance recently wherein eyewitnesses spotted him enjoying in the company of dinosaurs.

According to Hello, when the Duchess of Cambridge was busy visiting various parts of the UK in an attempt to raise awareness about her latest endeavour, 5 Big Questions, her youngest child made a visit to the Natural History Museum on Wednesday. He was given the tour of the historic place by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. It is said that Prince Louis, who is the third and the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, was enjoying his time in the museum.

He was reportedly dressed casually in a navy jacket paired with navy trousers and Nike trainers. He was seen holding his nanny's hand as he strolled around the museum. The photos from his tour was posted by a fan page on Instagram.

Meanwhile, no matter how hard she is working, Kate's children are always on her mind. While she is travelling alone away from her children, the royal mother was seen wearing a gorgeous gold 1,070 pounds gold pendant necklace by luxury designer Daniella Draper. According to The Sun, this necklace is particularly special for the mother-of-three because it has a personalised touch to it. The pendant featured engraved alphabets "G, L, and C" referring to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited HMP Send to talk to some of the women she met during a visit to the prison in 2015 â€” who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust do at the prison in supporting clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children. Among those that The Duchess spoke with today was Kirsty, who she first met in 2015. Kirsty spent her childhood in and out of the care system. Following a series of adverse experiences, she turned to substance misuse and began a 10-year cycle of addiction and reoffending: â€¢ â€œWhile serving my sentence, I woke up one day and realised enough was enough. â€¢ I took myself to my drug and alcohol worker and asked for help. I was lucky enough to be sent to HMP Send for a fresh start. â€¢ The programme changed my life. In some of my darkest moments since, I have never turned back to drugs.â€ â€¢ What we experience in the earliest years â€“ from in the womb to the age of five â€“ is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood â€“ click the link in our bio to answer the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

The duchess embarked on her one-day tour on Tuesday to launch a landmark survey on early years development. Supported by the Royal Foundation, 5 Big Question is a survey that urges every adult to participate and voice their opinion about how they want to raise their next generation. The initiative is aimed at sparking conversations and make way for lasting change.

kate middleton
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for their visit to Coventry Cathedral Getty

This is one of the many efforts made by the royal in the field of early years development. Kate has dedicated her eight years of service as a royal to this cause.