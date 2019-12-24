The Duke of Edinburgh joins his family for Christmas after spending four days at King Edward VII's Hospital. Prince Philip was photographed leaving the Central London hospital at 8:49 am. The Duke was seen leaving the hospital unaided, escorted by royal protection officers. Previously, it was unclear if Prince Philip would be joining the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham Estate. A day before Christmas, the Duke has been flown via helicopter to join the Queen and other members of the family.

On December 20, Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital after reports that he was suffering from a flu-like illness and had sustained a "bad fall." He was kept under observation for four nights at the hospital. When the Prince of Wales was asked about the health of his father, he had told the media that the Duke was being well taken care of at the hospital and that is all the information he had.

The exact reason behind Prince Philip's hospital stay had not been officially announced. Dressed in a suit and tie, the frail Duke walked out of the hospital waving at his doctor. He shook the hand of a nurse before settling down in the front seat of a car waiting to take him to a secret location for his flight.

From Hampshire base, the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter arrived at the secret location in north London to pick up Prince Philip. After a short flight, the helicopter landed at Sandringham around 9:40 am.

On Friday, when Prince Philip was taken from the Sandringham estate to the hospital, the trip was a secret affair. The return of the Duke was a public spectacle. Villagers and visitors flocked around the estate to see the arriving royals. The spectators could have noted the arrival of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, in separate helicopters before Price Phillip's arrival.

While The Sun's sources claimed Prince Philip had suffered a fall, The Mail's sources said that he was suffering from a flu-like infection. No matter what the reason was for the Duke's hospital visit, he has joined Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas. The ailing great-grandfather will not be enjoying the presence of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie as they have chosen to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother instead.