Prince William thinks Prince Harry is getting ahead of himself trying to achieve Hollywood fame following his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly feels that the Duke of Sussex "has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California" with his wife Meghan Markle. He thinks that "success and Hollywood have gone" to his brother's head and thus, he has accused him of "putting fame over family" after his explosive Oprah interview.

Prince Harry had made some shocking revelations about his brother and father Prince Charles in the interview. He had told Winfrey that he did not know he was "trapped" in the system and that it was only through meeting his wife that he realised that. He then made the assumption that Prince William and his father are also "trapped" but "they don't get to leave," for which he has "huge compassion" for their situation.

A source told US Weekly that Prince William reached out to Prince Harry after the interview but their conversation "didn't end well." The insider echoed what Gayle King said that the brothers and Prince Charles had talks that were "not productive."

Read more Prince Harry's first post-Oprah talk with Prince Charles, William 'not productive'

Likewise, the insider added that the Duke of Cambridge had asked to meet his brother before they face the cameras on July 1 for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. But Prince Harry reportedly refused to meet up as he argued that he "won't be bossed around."

"If Harry acts out on the day or even worse, doesn't show up, William will never, ever forgive him," the source claimed.

There has been much talk from royal insiders about how the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue might just be the thing to reunite the brothers and solve whatever conflict they have. Sources claimed though, that a friendly reunion is highly unlikely as Prince William is furious with Prince Harry over his Oprah interview. It is said to be "unthinkable" to even expect a happy reunion at the big event as it will take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on a united front for the cameras.