Prince William denied claims made by Meghan Markle and his brother Prince Harry, during their Oprah Winfrey interview, that the British royals are racist.

The Duke of Cambridge addressed allegations of racism in the palace during a visit to a school in East London on Thursday with his wife Kate Middleton. He was asked if he has spoken to his brother since the CBS interview aired in the U.K. on Monday and Sunday in the U.S.

"I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," Prince William said.

A Sky News reporter then asked the 38-year old if the British royals are racist to which he curtly replied, "We're very much not a racist family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey that an unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he is born. Prince Harry said there were talks about how their children will look like in the early stages of their romance. He remembered being shocked at the "awkward" conversation.

The Duchess of Sussex added that Archie was denied his title as prince and security. The couple believes it has something to do with his mixed race. Since the revelation, royal watchers have been on a guessing game as to who this royal family member is since the couple refused to give a name. Prince Harry assured that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, never questioned their son's skin colour.

Netizens, however, were quick to question Prince Charles' visit to Jesus House in London on Tuesday. Photos from the engagement showed him interacting with the Black members of the clinic. People claimed it was a staged photo-op to probably contradict claims of racism in the palace. He last visited the place in 2007 with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Her Royal Majesty has since issued a statement following the Winfrey interview. She expressed her sadness at the difficulties Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced while working as senior royals. Queen Elizabeth II also refused to condone racism and vowed to discuss this "concerning" matter privately among members of the family.