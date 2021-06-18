Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, recently revealed that the royal's two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been feuding for the past few years, had some differences in their childhood days as well. William reportedly struggled with his younger brother Prince Harry's popularity, as he always found himself playing "second fiddle."

Wharfe, who was Princess Diana's protection officer between 1988 and 1993, recounted memories from William and Harry's younger days to OK! Magazine. He said that William was "better than Harry at certain things," the latter was a "natural listener and a fun person" and thus more popular in their friend circle.

William, meanwhile, was "more reserved," mostly because of his own character rather than because he knew he could one day be king. Wharf said, "William was helpful to his little brother to an extent, but if he saw him getting more attention, he didn't like it."

"I think William often played second fiddle to his brother, simply because Harry was very popular and that was very difficult for him," added the "Guarding Diana" author.

Despite their minor differences, William and Harry remained close throughout the years, especially after losing their mother Princess Diana at the age of 15 and 12 respectively. A British journalist recently revealed that prior to her death, the Princess of Wales used to worry over whether she was a "good mother" to her sons. ff

In the years before her death in 1997, the British royal had to stay away from her sons for several months as she co-parented with Prince Charles after their separation. British journalist Petronella Wyatt recalled a conversation she had with Diana regarding this during a meeting in 1995.

"We sipped more wine, and she looked over the rim of her glass with those famous eyes of hers. 'I worry about my sons. Am I a good mother? I don't see them for months and then I spoil them rotten,' she sighed. 'Sometimes I'd like a time machine,'" Petronella told The Sun.