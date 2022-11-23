Mike Tindall has the support of not just his wife, Zara Tindall, and their children as he continues his stay in the jungle for "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" He reportedly also has the backing of Prince William, who helped encourage the other royal family members to see humour in his stint on the reality show.

WHO magazine, in its Nov. 17 issue, claimed that the Prince of Wales supports the former rugby player because he only has happy tales to share about his life with the royals. He is unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are said to be "banished forever for doing a docuseries about their own life and love story."

The publication wrote that everyone in the royal fold is "happy for Mike" for his stint on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" Prince William and Kate Middleton are especially there rooting for him because he has been "an excellent family ambassador over the years" and has been a "huge support" to the couple.

A source told the magazine that Tindall "stepped in as a fun uncle for the Wales kids" when Prince Harry left his royal duties and moved to California with Meghan Markle. "Charlotte and Louis especially adore him thanks to his funny faces and willingness to get outside and play— Mike's just a big kid himself and he's great to have around."

Tindall, however, drew divided opinions with his decision to join "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" Some accused him of following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are accused of capitalising on their royal status by making deals with Netflix and Spotify. Others claimed he is insulting and embarrassing the royals with his antics on the show.

According to the insider, his mother-in-law Princess Anne, King Charles III, and the Prince of Wales also watch the series "with a tinge of nervousness" because he is a "cheeky rugby lad after all and you never can predict quite what he'll say."

The source said, "There is every chance he'll say something embarrassing that won't be to Charles and Anne's taste, but Wiliam's encouraging them to have a sense of humour about it."

Prince William reportedly thinks that Tindall's stint on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" will be good press "after a few years of turmoil at the hands of the likes of Prince Andrew, Harry, and Meghan." However, the royals have not publicly commented on Tindall's decision to join the show which could lend proof to the source's claims.