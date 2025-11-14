Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly expressed 'spiteful fury' and were 'rude to the queen' when Queen Elizabeth II forbade them from using the word 'royal' after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals.

According to royal author Tom Bower, the couple's public statement challenging the decision showed 'simmering resentment' and crossed lines of respect. The Sussexes' announcement that they would not exploit royal titles for commercial gain drew attention, with the public unaware that it was a decision by the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan's Royal Title: Were They Removed?

In February 2020, Harry and Markle issued a statement on their website outlining their decision not to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'royal' for personal or commercial purposes.

The couple stated that while the monarchy or the Cabinet Office had no jurisdiction over the term overseas, they would voluntarily refrain from using it, and a 12-month review period was established to oversee the transition.

Bowe characterised the statement as a 'public rebuke' that was far from neutral, per Wonder Wall. He explained that the language showed personal grievance rather than honestly measured communication.

Reports indicate that Harry and Meghan initially asked Queen Elizabeth II for customised roles within the institution, seeking a 'half-in, half-out' approach to their royal duties. A source explained that this arrangement was never going to work, but the Sussexes were still 'much-loved members of her family'.

However, the queen made it clear that official duties could not be combined with commercial branding as royals. The ruling emphasised that using royal associations for personal profit was not permissible, a stance the couple reportedly resented at the time.

Exploitation Allegations Against the Sussexes

Since stepping down, Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for continuing to use their royal connections.

Royal reporter Charlotte Griffiths particularly pointed out Markle's use of the Sussex name in branding, despite repeated instructions not to. 'It feels a bit hypocritical to rely on that royal fame to sell products and maintain notoriety.'

Griffiths and other critics accused the couple of exploiting their royal background to build lucrative ventures, with the pair determined to 'monetise' the monarchy. The couple has signed multi-million-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, while Prince Harry reportedly earned £760,517 ($1 million) for a single speaking engagement at a JP Morgan event in Miami.

Through their media company Archewell Productions, the pair also has a multi-year 'first look' deal with Netflix. This includes their docuseries and lifestyle shows like With Love, Meghan and Harry & Meghan.

Recently, Markle also launched a food and lifestyle brand named 'As Ever', focusing on jams, preserves, and home goods. Critics said the brand leans into a heritage-style image, like their life within the royal palace.

Supporters defend the couple, claiming these projects were legitimate business decisions and financial independence compared to the publicly-funded Sovereign Grant. However, royal observers contend that their public image, philanthropy, and media projects continue to rely heavily on the royal connection.

Bower similarly described the couple's reaction to the restrictions as emotionally charged and disrespectful.

Despite continuing to use the Sussex name in their ventures, the couple has not employed the term 'royal' since 2020.