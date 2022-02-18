Prince William went all out in his Valentine's Day surprise for Kate Middleton. Their children also pitched in to make the day even more memorable.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly showered his wife with roses and wrote her a very sweet note. A source told US Weekly that he surprised her with "a huge box of 50 roses" and the "most romantic" handwritten message in his card in which he praised her "for being such a wonderful wife and mother."

Their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, also helped to make Valentine's Day even more special. They gave her "handmade Valentine's cards" they made at school.

Read more Prince William, Kate Middleton all set for move to Windsor with family

It sounds like Valentine's Day went smoothly in the Cambridge household. The couple did not share what they did to celebrate the special day, although it is safe to assume as the source claimed, that they celebrated it privately in their home.

The insider claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not into extravagant celebrations these days. It is said that Kate Middleton only had a low-key 40th birthday party spent with close friends and family and she baked her own birthday cake.

"William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill," the source added and said that the couple prefers to "watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed." They also "order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it's the simple things in life that count."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are now more than comfortable with one another after having been married for a decade. They "don't feel a need to constantly be tactile." They also only rarely show affection in public and barely hold hands unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But according to a body language expert, this can be "taken as a show of strength" and that they are "happy to operate as individuals despite attending events as a pair." They are said to be "more than happy to have each other in close proximity" which suggests they are "a very strong couple."