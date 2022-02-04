Prince William and Kate Middleton have their hearts set on a move to Berkshire with their children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. They have even already started planting their roots around the area.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family currently split their time between Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall. But a source said that they feel more at home living in the countryside and want to settle in Windsor, where they have been spending more time.

"It's where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realise," the insider told US Weekly.

The source claimed that the country life suits the Cambridges "so much better in terms of the pace and environment." Also, it is "not too far from London when they need to commute." Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly even already scouted the area for places to frequent when they finally relocate.

They have reportedly already found their favourite "village pubs for Sunday roasts," several child daycare centres for their children, and "a church they're very familiar with." They also favour Windsor because they can easily "blend in with locals and not be bothered" by others. Suffice to say, the biggest draw is the privacy it gives their family.

"The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in Buckleberry, which won't be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence. The whole family is extremely excited and can't wait," the source said.

It is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to permanently settle in Windsor as they find it to be the "perfect place" to raise their children. They have their eyes set on the Grade II listed house, Fort Belvedere, that sits towards the end of Windsor Great Park. The estate has 135 acres of its own grounds and is only 30 minutes away from London. The move will also make it easy for the family to support Queen Elizabeth II as much as possible. The monarch's primary residence now is at Windsor Castle.