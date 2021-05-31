While there are no signs of the rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family healing anytime soon, his elder brother Prince William is growing more concerned about him and his numerous interviews.

A friend of the Duke of Cambridge told The Mail on Sunday that he is disappointed in his only sibling but also "greatly concerned" that his "truth-bombing" will go a step too far and further damage his relations with the royal family which is already hanging by a thread.

Another source said that there are "concerns rather than fears" at Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan, who are soon expected to welcome their second child, will make further allegations against royalty.

The report comes as Harry continued criticising his family during the latest episode of his and Oprah Winfrey's mental health series "The Me You Can't See" on Friday. However, his latest remarks were less pointed than the allegations he levelled against them in the previous episodes of the series or his and Meghan's tell-all interview with Winfrey in March. He still apparently took a dig at the royals by referring to the "shame" felt by relatives when they were confronted with mental health problems.

"As parents, as siblings, certainly from what I've learned, there's an element of shame we feel because we're like, 'How could we not have seen it?'" said the Duke, who has accused Buckingham Palace of not providing his wife proper help when she was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"But we all know when people are suffering and people are struggling that we're all incredibly good at covering it up," he told actress Glenn Close, who was a guest in the episode.

The Duke of Sussex has made several fresh revelations about his childhood as the third-in-line of succession to the British throne in the new Apple TV+ series. The 36-year-old also claimed that while he and William lost their mother, Princess Diana, at a young age, their father Prince Charles didn't help them deal with it and told them at one point, "'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you.'"