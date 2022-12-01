Prince William and Kate Middleton landed on American soil on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to kick off their three-day visit ahead of the second Earthshot Prize awards in Boston on Dec. 2. But while in the country, they reportedly have no plans to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will be in New York on Dec. 6 for the "Ripple of Hope" gala.

Royal expert Jennie Bond discussed the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to Boston during a video interview with GB News. Although the royals would just be over half an hour's flight away from each other between NYC and Boston, she said there are "no plans" for a reunion.

Bond said a meeting is unlikely amid the alleged tension and "rivalry" happening between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales. She said, "There is this rivalry going on as well between Meghan and Harry and the William and Catherine crowd. And a lot of the publicity is about the sibling rivalry, and people are interested in will they meet."

"Well, no. There are absolutely no plans for the two brothers to meet."

Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, also pointed out the irony of Prince Harry and Prince William's respective visits to New York and Boston and the purpose of each visit.

She said, "There's this irony that in a few days' time, Meghan and Harry are going to be going to the east coast themselves to accept an award under the auspices of JFK's brother Robert Kennedy."

Bond drew a comparison of Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship to that of the Kennedy brothers. The Duke of Sussex has been called the "spare to the heir" by media outlets. Whereas, she said Robert was also in "the shadow" of his older brother John for "many many years."

Bond then delved into the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales' respective trips. Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Boston to launch the Earthshot programme outside of the U.K. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will accept an award for reportedly standing up against "structural racism within the royal family." She said their contrasting visits will "stir up a lot of feelings once again."

Bond's interview echoes what a foreign office source said about Prince William and Kate Middleton not wanting to be "distracted" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they are in the U.S.A. They want to focus on promoting the Earthshot programme so a reunion with the Sussexes is unlikely.