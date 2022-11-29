Prince William and Kate Middleton will solely focus on their purpose for visiting the U.S.A. in December. A source said they will not get distracted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston on Dec. 2 for the Earthshot Prize awards. They will be on American soil for three days according to a foreign office source, who told The Telegraph that the visit was planned without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in mind.

"The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they're not scared of their shadows on this," the insider said adding, "William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's (Meghan) doing her podcast, they've got their issues, but the palace isn't going to run scared of that, so kudos to them."

The source said Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing their Earthshot programme to the U.S.A. so it could garner international attention. While the event was a success in London last year, it reportedly "did not generate significant attention abroad."

The ceremony on Dec. 2 will reportedly be broadcast across the U.S.A on public channel PBS next Sunday. It will also be available to watch on Multichoice in Africa and on the BBC.

"America is your best chance of projecting it internationally. That was the logic behind wanting to do it in Boston," the source said adding, "Our number one focus next week is the Earthshot Prize and we won't be distracted by other things."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Boston comes just days ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to New York City on Dec. 6 for the "Ripple of Hope" gala. Given what the insider said, this means a reunion of the Fab Four is unlikely going to happen.

The last time they were seen in public together was at the walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10. They looked at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II and greeted the crowd that had gathered outside. They put on a united front with Prince William and Prince Harry seen talking, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton kept their distance from each other.