Prince William and Kate Middleton are no strangers when it comes to breaking royal protocol during public engagements. Their appearance on Sunday's first-ever Earthshot Prize awards is no different.

Body language expert Darren Stanton claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke protocol when they dressed in what he called "old clothes and then using this to set the theme for the Earthshot ceremony." They dressed accordingly with the occasion, which recognises the individuals who have made significant contributions in helping save the planet.

Speaking with Coffee Friend, the "Project Jam Jar" author said, "Prince William and Kate have once again shown to the world that they are comfortable now with breaking royal protocol."

Read more Prince William wears 20-year-old trousers and Kate recycles decade-old gown for Earthshot Prize event

He added, "There's never been a time when a Royal couple have gone and stepped the boundaries so much in the public eye." He noted that they were "completely in unison with each other" at the ceremony and were "both flashing genuine smiles and happiness showing they were really enjoying the occasion."

Stanton then elaborated on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's choice of wearing recycled clothes. He described the prince's turtleneck and green suede suit jacket as a "power move." They had reportedly decided to wear their old clothes to show their commitment to the cause.

"The choice to wear old clothes maybe would've made some people feel very uncomfortable. But by setting the trend it shows their commitment to the cause...that by pushing the boundaries they can gain support for an organisation or charity the couple both believe in," he explained.

The analyst also looked back at how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mingled with celebrities during the premiere of "No Time To Die" in London earlier this month. He called it a "revitalising take on old traditions and using the popularity of modern culture to build a following of younger supporters for the Royal Family."

Stanton shares his belief that "the vast majority of people" find Prince William and Kate Middleton's "approach to their public appearances and interviews completely refreshing." He said the way the couple interacts with the public is a "reflection of their willingness and commitment." It shows their interest "to keep the Royal Family relevant and relatable."