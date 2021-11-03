Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be taking pointers from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on how they want their photos taken during public engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently shared a photo from their visit to the Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow, Scotland on Twitter. It is a candid shot that shows them holding hands as they arrived for the Earthshot reception at COP26 on Monday.

"Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK. This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet," reads the caption added to the behind-the-scenes snap of them greeting the guests upon their arrival.

The picture had royal fans comparing it to those previously seen from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal expert Nick Ede noted that it mirrors the "Sussexes' signature style" of having their photos taken while walking away from the camera. It bears striking resemblance to a series of photos they have shared in the past during their time as working royals.

"We have seen behind-the-scenes shots from popstars coming off stage to actors taking a bow etc. These are always candid moments that have an enduring appeal and bring a human touch to the image, which is something Meghan and Harry have done on numerous occasions," Ede told the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it their style at Christmas 2018 when they shared a never-before-seen photo from their wedding reception on the grounds of Frogmore House, in Windsor. It shows their backs to the camera as they gaze at fireworks on the horizon. Photographer Chris Allerton captured the intimate.

Adorable new picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watching fireworks at their wedding reception released by Kensington Palace https://t.co/FbdHPnLr19 pic.twitter.com/syFOnNAfFB — TheStarsPost (@TheStarsPost1) December 14, 2018

They also shared a similar photo from their son Archie's photocall and another from their arrival at the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2020. They had several of these types of pictures shared on their now-defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

Yet another superb shot by Chris Allerton /Sussexroyal



Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex at The Mountbatten Festival of Music - Royal Albert Hall. pic.twitter.com/alpf0iEZyG — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) March 7, 2020

Ede said this "raw" photo from Prince William and Kate Middleton" from the CPO26 creates a very strong narrative." He thinks the couple plan to release "more of these types of images" in the future as they step up "their brand and visibility." He called it a "progression that will engage fans around the world" by giving them intimate insights into their life and work.